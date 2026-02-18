Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK Shares Purchased by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 77.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,712 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $14,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 307.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 305.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,241,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,336,366,000 after purchasing an additional 346,525 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Strategic data partnership with S&P Global Energy to deliver insurance‑adjusted climate risk intelligence — expands Verisk’s addressable market into financial services (banking, asset management, real estate) and strengthens its climate/insurance data offering. PR Newswire

Strategic data partnership with S&P Global Energy to deliver insurance‑adjusted climate risk intelligence — expands Verisk’s addressable market into financial services (banking, asset management, real estate) and strengthens its climate/insurance data offering. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America initiated coverage with a “Neutral” rating and $205 price target — the initiation brings institutional attention and implies ~15% upside from current levels, which could support the stock if guidance/earnings stabilize. (Coverage can lift liquidity and re‑rate sentiment.)

Bank of America initiated coverage with a “Neutral” rating and $205 price target — the initiation brings institutional attention and implies ~15% upside from current levels, which could support the stock if guidance/earnings stabilize. (Coverage can lift liquidity and re‑rate sentiment.) Positive Sentiment: Several value/idea pieces argue the one‑year share decline makes VRSK attractive for long‑term investors given recurring revenue and market position — frames the pullback as a potential buying opportunity if fundamentals hold. Yahoo – Attractive After Decline

Several value/idea pieces argue the one‑year share decline makes VRSK attractive for long‑term investors given recurring revenue and market position — frames the pullback as a potential buying opportunity if fundamentals hold. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage of competitive positioning in the Nasdaq Composite notes Verisk is navigating industry competition — useful context for long‑term strategy but not an immediate catalyst. Kalkine Media

Coverage of competitive positioning in the Nasdaq Composite notes Verisk is navigating industry competition — useful context for long‑term strategy but not an immediate catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings previews highlight items to watch for the upcoming report (revenue drivers, pricing/subscription trends and guidance) — these previews set expectations but await actual results for direction. MSN Earnings Preview

Earnings previews highlight items to watch for the upcoming report (revenue drivers, pricing/subscription trends and guidance) — these previews set expectations but await actual results for direction. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/valuation roundups examine whether recent weakness has created a valuation entry point; consensus and target ranges vary — watch next guidance and analyst revisions for near‑term price movement. MSN – Analyst View Yahoo – Valuation

Analyst/valuation roundups examine whether recent weakness has created a valuation entry point; consensus and target ranges vary — watch next guidance and analyst revisions for near‑term price movement. Negative Sentiment: Zacks preview flags near‑term EPS pressure — revenue may rise modestly (~4.9%) from pricing/subscriptions, but higher costs and taxes could drive an EPS decline, a likely negative catalyst for the stock until margins recover. Zacks

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Barclays raised Verisk Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Argus cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $314.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $315.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.21.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $177.30 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.60 and a twelve month high of $322.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.81. The company has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.79.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.54, for a total value of $65,862.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,738.10. The trade was a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc (NASDAQ: VRSK) is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk’s product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

