America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR $AMX Holdings Raised by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,674 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,357 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in America Movil were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMX. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of America Movil by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 40,804 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of America Movil during the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in America Movil in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in America Movil by 6.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 812,427 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,061,000 after purchasing an additional 47,437 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in America Movil by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 119,658 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 13,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMX. Zacks Research lowered America Movil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of America Movil in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of America Movil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of America Movil in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Santander cut shares of America Movil from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.34.

Shares of AMX opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.18. The stock has a market cap of $73.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $24.44.

America Movil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). America Movil had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

América Móvil is a Mexican telecommunications company headquartered in Mexico City that provides a broad range of communications services. Established in the early 2000s out of the expansion of the Slim family’s telecommunications holdings, the company is a major provider of mobile and fixed-line telephony, broadband internet and pay-television services in the region. Its operations span retail consumer services as well as wholesale and enterprise solutions, positioning it as an integrated communications provider across multiple customer segments.

The company markets services under several regional brands—most notably Telcel in Mexico and Claro across many Latin American markets—and offers both prepaid and postpaid mobile plans, fixed and mobile broadband, fiber-to-the-home where available, and video/broadcast distribution services.

