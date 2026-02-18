Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 78.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 862 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,094 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in lululemon athletica by 81.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in lululemon athletica by 18,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 464.0% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 129.4% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in lululemon athletica in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Thursday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of lululemon athletica from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on lululemon athletica from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group raised their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $174.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.05.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 13,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $2,756,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,872. This trade represents a 71.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $177.72 on Wednesday. lululemon athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.25 and a fifty-two week high of $374.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.01.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.37. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 15.72%.The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.920-13.020 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.660-4.760 EPS. Research analysts forecast that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

