Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Charter Communications by 113.7% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $1,557,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. New Street Research reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $479.00 to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $428.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Charter Communications from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $335.67.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $237.01 on Wednesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.38 and a 52 week high of $437.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $10.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 9.10%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc is a U.S.-based telecommunications and mass media company that provides broadband communications and video services to residential and business customers. Operating primarily under the Spectrum brand, the company offers high-speed internet, cable television, digital voice (phone) and wireless services, as well as managed and enterprise networking solutions for commercial customers. Charter’s service portfolio targets both consumer and business markets with bundled and standalone offerings designed to meet streaming, connectivity and communications needs.

The company’s consumer-facing products include Spectrum Internet, Spectrum TV and Spectrum Voice, while Spectrum Mobile provides wireless service through arrangements with national wireless carriers.

