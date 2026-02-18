JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 610,089 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 62.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,585,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610,089 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $790,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,036,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $470,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,626,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 425.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,620,000 after purchasing an additional 43,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROP opened at $315.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $407.11 and its 200 day moving average is $461.96. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $313.07 and a 12 month high of $595.17. The company has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Roper Technologies ( NASDAQ:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.81 EPS. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.300-21.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $600.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $409.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $507.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $478.53.

In other news, Director Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. acquired 1,400 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $358.46 per share, with a total value of $501,844.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,844. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: ROP) is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

