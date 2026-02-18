Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 12,314 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,377 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 12,314 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,861,623 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,341,511,000 after acquiring an additional 802,053 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,513,332 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,353,647,000 after purchasing an additional 544,534 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,846,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,357,815,000 after purchasing an additional 99,983 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,246,316,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Starbucks by 11.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,757,954 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,169,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $95.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.34.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 3.63%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 30th. New Street Research set a $90.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.31.

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks’ core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

