Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 83,119 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 85.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,119 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 303.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,810,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,715,000 after buying an additional 31,458,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 301.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,131,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,410,000 after acquiring an additional 11,360,260 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 288.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,803,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,449,000 after acquiring an additional 9,509,805 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 301.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,864,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,004,000 after acquiring an additional 8,159,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 227.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,148,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051,682 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 60,200 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $4,533,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock worth $30,725,122 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

IBKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. CICC Research assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.39.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $73.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $124.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.82 and a 52 week high of $79.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.54.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.48%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc (NASDAQ: IBKR) is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

