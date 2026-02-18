Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 18,574 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,574 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $11,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 308.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 238.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 66,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 46,811 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 37.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 200.9% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 60,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $4,533,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $30,725,122 over the last quarter. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 2.0%

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $73.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.82 and a 12-month high of $79.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.54.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 9.44%.The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 14.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IBKR shares. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.39.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc (NASDAQ: IBKR) is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

