Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Stock Position Reduced by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 65.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,608 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 319.0% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 16,288 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,415,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,139,000 after acquiring an additional 42,200 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.6% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,630,000 after acquiring an additional 23,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sector Gamma AS increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.9% during the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 147,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,344,000 after acquiring an additional 20,239 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $155.27 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.37 and a 12-month high of $157.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.66 and its 200-day moving average is $122.97.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 28.90%.Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.68%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,620. The trade was a 35.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.31, for a total value of $372,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 150,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,709,027.93. The trade was a 1.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 288,891 shares of company stock worth $40,303,946 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

