JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $629.50 Million Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,288,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,499 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $629,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $237.01 on Wednesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.38 and a 1 year high of $437.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.62 and its 200-day moving average is $233.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $10.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.40 by ($0.06). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane set a $160.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $428.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research cut Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $220.00 price objective on Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $335.67.

Charter Communications, Inc is a U.S.-based telecommunications and mass media company that provides broadband communications and video services to residential and business customers. Operating primarily under the Spectrum brand, the company offers high-speed internet, cable television, digital voice (phone) and wireless services, as well as managed and enterprise networking solutions for commercial customers. Charter’s service portfolio targets both consumer and business markets with bundled and standalone offerings designed to meet streaming, connectivity and communications needs.

The company’s consumer-facing products include Spectrum Internet, Spectrum TV and Spectrum Voice, while Spectrum Mobile provides wireless service through arrangements with national wireless carriers.

