Aberdeen Group plc Has $29.33 Million Stake in Western Digital Corporation $WDC

Aberdeen Group plc grew its position in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 244,260 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,343 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $29,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 4,070.0% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 86.9% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Western Digital by 551.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 241 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Western Digital news, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 36,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total value of $9,616,638.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne Oulman sold 1,800 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.42, for a total transaction of $277,956.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,524.46. This represents a 31.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 70,522 shares of company stock worth $17,661,708 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $284.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.80. Western Digital Corporation has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $307.50.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 35.52%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is 5.02%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $310.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $260.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $250.00 price objective on Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.58.

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

