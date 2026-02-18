Shell Asset Management Co. Has $392,000 Stake in Western Digital Corporation $WDC

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,262 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,305,289 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $593,045,000 after buying an additional 186,030 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $791,317,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,535,972 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $354,247,000 after acquiring an additional 431,419 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,735,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $239,022,000 after acquiring an additional 545,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Western Digital in the second quarter valued at about $220,680,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on WDC shares. New Street Research set a $250.00 price target on Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, January 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Western Digital to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.58.

Western Digital stock opened at $284.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.45 and a 200-day moving average of $155.08. Western Digital Corporation has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $307.50.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.20. Western Digital had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.02%.

In other Western Digital news, CEO Irving Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total value of $5,108,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 623,586 shares in the company, valued at $159,288,807.84. This trade represents a 3.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 1,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $272,272.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,585 shares in the company, valued at $552,090. This trade represents a 33.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,522 shares of company stock worth $17,661,708. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

