Shell Asset Management Co. Has $392,000 Stake in Western Digital Corporation $WDC

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,262 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,305,289 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $593,045,000 after buying an additional 186,030 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $791,317,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,535,972 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $354,247,000 after acquiring an additional 431,419 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,735,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $239,022,000 after acquiring an additional 545,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Western Digital in the second quarter valued at about $220,680,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.
More Western Digital News
Here are the key news stories impacting Western Digital this week:
- Positive Sentiment: AI customers have bought essentially all WD hard-drive capacity for 2026, creating immediate revenue visibility, stronger utilization and pricing leverage for HDDs. This is the primary driver behind the stock strength. AI Demand Clears Out Western Digital’s Hard Drive Supply for 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Market reaction: analysts and market outlets report the “sold out” message has already pushed the stock higher as investors price in stronger FY26 revenue and margin tailwinds from AI hyperscalers. Western Digital Stock Jumps on Huge AI Hard Drive Demand
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple tech outlets note the shortage extends across HDD and enterprise SSD supply, implying pricing power and higher ASPs for storage products. That supports revenue/margin upside. Thanks to AI, WD and Seagate SSDs are about to get much more expensive
- Positive Sentiment: Sell‑side sentiment is warming — Cantor Fitzgerald and Goldman Sachs raised WDC price targets, reinforcing the bullish thesis and supporting further multiple expansion. Cantor Fitzgerald and Goldman Sachs lift Western Digital (WDC) price targets
- Positive Sentiment: Company actions: WDC expanded buybacks (announced previously), supporting shareholder returns and signaling confidence in free cash flow as AI demand lifts sales. That is a constructive catalyst for the stock. Is Western Digital’s $4B Buyback Plan a Smart Move or a Risk?
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks added WDC to their Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth list, reflecting momentum but not changing fundamentals by itself. Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 17th
- Neutral Sentiment: WDC plans to sell some Sandisk shares to bolster its balance sheet and reduce debt; that will raise cash and lower leverage but reduces its stake in an asset — a balance-sheet move investors should watch for execution and timing. Sandisk’s stock falls as Western Digital plans to sell shares. What investors need to know.
- Neutral Sentiment: Corporate governance/relations: WDC CFO Kris Sennesael joined the board of MaxLinear — a non-core development that may broaden industry relationships but has limited direct impact on WDC’s financials. MaxLinear Adds Western Digital CFO Kris Sennesael to Board
- Negative Sentiment: Risks: analysts and some commentaries warn buybacks and heavier capital returns come as WDC remains cyclical and indebted; if AI demand cools, capacity-led cycles could reverse margins quickly. Investors should weigh buyback upside against cyclicality and leverage risk. Is Western Digital’s $4B Buyback Plan a Smart Move or a Risk?
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WDC
Western Digital Price Performance
Western Digital stock opened at $284.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.45 and a 200-day moving average of $155.08. Western Digital Corporation has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $307.50.
Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.20. Western Digital had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.
Western Digital Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.02%.
Insider Transactions at Western Digital
In other Western Digital news, CEO Irving Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total value of $5,108,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 623,586 shares in the company, valued at $159,288,807.84. This trade represents a 3.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 1,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $272,272.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,585 shares in the company, valued at $552,090. This trade represents a 33.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,522 shares of company stock worth $17,661,708. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Western Digital Company Profile
Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.
Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Western Digital
- Energy Security Is Now National Security – Positioning Is Happening Now
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- The “Bomb” in America’s Basement
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.