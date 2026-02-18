Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Purchased by Zions Bancorporation National Association UT

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,496 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MU. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 18.7% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,578,000 after buying an additional 23,117 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 25.0% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 26,132 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 27.8% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 95,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $399.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $341.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.94. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $455.50.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 4.37%.
In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.09, for a total transaction of $4,156,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 165,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,891,091.62. This represents a 8.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total value of $10,410,657.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 323,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,495,965.44. The trade was a 7.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,723 and sold 73,623 shares valued at $27,307,408. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: HBM4 stock sold out and early HBM4 ramp: Reports say Micron has sold out 2026 HBM4 capacity and is ramping HBM4 early, reinforcing immediate pricing power and AI memory scarcity that support higher revenue and margins. Micron Technology (MU) Is Up 10.3% After 2026 HBM4 Capacity Sells Out On AI Demand
- Positive Sentiment: Institutional conviction: Activist/hedge‑fund moves show buy interest — David Tepper’s Appaloosa reportedly increased its MU stake ~250%, signaling confidence from a major investor and supporting momentum. David Tepper’s Appaloosa Ups Micron Stake By 250%, Trims Nvidia And Amazon
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades / higher targets: Needham and other firms have raised price targets and kept Buy ratings (Needham to $450), which supports further upside expectations among discretionary buyers. Needham raises Micron price target to $450 (coverage roundup)
- Neutral Sentiment: Massive capex plan — long-term upside but execution risk: Coverage highlights Micron’s multiyear, large-scale manufacturing spend (reported ~$200B buildout) to close AI memory shortage; this is bullish for long‑term revenue but increases near‑term execution and capital allocation scrutiny. Micron Is Spending $200 Billion to Break the AI Memory Bottleneck
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical/ momentum bulls remain: Analysis from MarketBeat and others point to support near current levels and institutional accumulation, suggesting dips may attract buyers — but these are conditional on continued execution and guidance. Micron’s Run Isn’t Over—3 Signals Point to More Upside
- Negative Sentiment: Short‑term pullback/profit‑taking: Several market updates note MU is down today as investors trim gains after a large run, creating near‑term selling pressure despite positive fundamental updates. Micron (MU) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and volatility warnings: Commentaries (Forbes, Blockonomi and others) caution that MU’s rapid multi‑hundred percent run raises the risk of sharp corrections and that the stock remains vulnerable if guidance or ramp timelines disappoint. Why The Micron Stock Meltdown Is Overdue
MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Micron Technology from $275.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Micron Technology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Micron Technology from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on Micron Technology from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.38.
Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.
Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.
