Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Purchased by Zions Bancorporation National Association UT

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,496 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MU. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 18.7% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,578,000 after buying an additional 23,117 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 25.0% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 26,132 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 27.8% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 95,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $399.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $341.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.94. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $455.50.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 4.37%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.09, for a total transaction of $4,156,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 165,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,891,091.62. This represents a 8.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total value of $10,410,657.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 323,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,495,965.44. The trade was a 7.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,723 and sold 73,623 shares valued at $27,307,408. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Micron Technology from $275.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Micron Technology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Micron Technology from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on Micron Technology from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.38.

View Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.