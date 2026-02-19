Aberdeen Group plc Cuts Stock Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions $DFIN

Aberdeen Group plc lowered its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,139 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $16,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,603,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,842.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 592,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,537,000 after acquiring an additional 562,144 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 34.0% during the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,976,000 after purchasing an additional 263,570 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,518,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,237,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,634,000 after buying an additional 91,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DFIN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. CJS Securities raised Donnelley Financial Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Donnelley Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Up 13.1%

NYSE:DFIN opened at $49.56 on Thursday. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $66.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.30. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 4.22%.The firm had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Key Donnelley Financial Solutions News

Here are the key news stories impacting Donnelley Financial Solutions this week:

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) offers risk and compliance software and managed services designed to help corporations, financial institutions and legal firms meet regulatory and reporting requirements worldwide. Headquartered in Chicago, the company delivers a cloud-based platform for regulatory filings, content automation, virtual data rooms and board communications. Its solutions are tailored to support public companies with SEC, FCA and other global filing obligations, as well as banks, asset managers and credit unions seeking to streamline compliance workflows.

Among DFIN’s flagship products is ActiveDisclosure, a SaaS application that automates the creation, review and filing of disclosure documents.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.