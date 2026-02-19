Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Position in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. $WOR

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,832 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.25% of Worthington Enterprises worth $6,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 1.7% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Worthington Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $3,059,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on WOR. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Worthington Enterprises Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of WOR stock opened at $56.88 on Thursday. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $70.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 8.46%.The company had revenue of $327.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Worthington Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.85%.

Worthington Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) is a diversified metal manufacturing company that produces pressure vessels, engineered assemblies and fabricated metal products. The company’s portfolio includes the design and manufacture of cylinders for compressed gases, such as propane, natural gas and hydrogen, as well as transport tanks and other pressure-containment solutions for the industrial gas, energy and transportation markets. In addition to its pressure vessel operations, Worthington Enterprises offers metal processing and distribution services, supplying coil, sheet and plate products to customers across multiple industries.

Founded in 1955 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Worthington Enterprises has grown from a single steel processing facility into a multi‐division organization with operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

