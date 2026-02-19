Head to Head Comparison: Avalon Rare Metals (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) & Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAR)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAR – Get Free Report) and Avalon Rare Metals (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Get Lithium Americas (Argentina) alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Lithium Americas (Argentina) and Avalon Rare Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A -2.15% -1.67% Avalon Rare Metals -5,445.83% -4.27% -3.94%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lithium Americas (Argentina) and Avalon Rare Metals”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A N/A -$15.23 million ($0.50) -13.80 Avalon Rare Metals $40,000.00 1,014.37 -$3.72 million N/A N/A

Avalon Rare Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Lithium Americas (Argentina).

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.2% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Avalon Rare Metals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and Avalon Rare Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium Americas (Argentina) 1 2 4 2 2.78 Avalon Rare Metals 0 0 0 0 0.00

Lithium Americas (Argentina) presently has a consensus target price of $7.44, suggesting a potential upside of 7.85%. Given Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lithium Americas (Argentina) is more favorable than Avalon Rare Metals.

Summary

Lithium Americas (Argentina) beats Avalon Rare Metals on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Argentina AG, a resource and materials company, focuses on advancing lithium projects in Argentina. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province; and the Pastos Grandes project located in Salta Province of Argentina. The company was formerly known as Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. and changed its name to Lithium Argentina AG in January 2025. Lithium Argentina AG was incorporated in 2007 is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

About Avalon Rare Metals

(Get Free Report)

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Separation Rapids Lithium Project consisting of nineteen mineral claims and one mining lease covering an area of approximately 4,414 hectares located in the Paterson Lake Area, Kenora Mining Division, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Avalon Rare Metals Inc. and changed its name to Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. in February 2016. Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.