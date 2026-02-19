Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 258,029 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,830 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.8% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $56,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% during the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 62.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Zacks Research downgraded Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Evercore set a $285.00 price target on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.30.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.8%

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $204.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $258.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total transaction of $3,853,879.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,613.70. This trade represents a 73.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $949,002.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 512,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,587,062.33. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 45,924 shares of company stock valued at $9,904,963 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Large potential cloud revenue tail — analysis shows Anthropic expects to pay cloud partners at least $80 billion through 2029, a meaningful demand signal for AWS infrastructure and a long-term revenue stream for Amazon. Anthropic to pay cloud partners $80B

Large potential cloud revenue tail — analysis shows Anthropic expects to pay cloud partners at least $80 billion through 2029, a meaningful demand signal for AWS infrastructure and a long-term revenue stream for Amazon. Positive Sentiment: Investor endorsements and bullish analysis on AI upside — some prominent value investors (e.g., Baupost’s Seth Klarman) have added to Amazon positions and several analysts argue AWS + retail AI monetization are underappreciated, supporting upside expectations for AMZN. Klarman piling into Amazon

Investor endorsements and bullish analysis on AI upside — some prominent value investors (e.g., Baupost’s Seth Klarman) have added to Amazon positions and several analysts argue AWS + retail AI monetization are underappreciated, supporting upside expectations for AMZN. Neutral Sentiment: New product/market initiatives — Amazon is reported to be working on an AI content marketplace for publishers (AWS-led) and planning additional big-box retail locations near Chicago; both expand addressable markets but are early-stage for material near-term earnings impact. AI content marketplace Big-box store plan

New product/market initiatives — Amazon is reported to be working on an AI content marketplace for publishers (AWS-led) and planning additional big-box retail locations near Chicago; both expand addressable markets but are early-stage for material near-term earnings impact. Negative Sentiment: Major shareholder selling: Berkshire Hathaway sharply reduced its AMZN stake (≈77% cut), a headline that has pressured sentiment and fed fear around Amazon’s capital allocation/valuation. Berkshire cuts Amazon stake

Major shareholder selling: Berkshire Hathaway sharply reduced its AMZN stake (≈77% cut), a headline that has pressured sentiment and fed fear around Amazon’s capital allocation/valuation. Negative Sentiment: AI spending jitters and CapEx guidance — investor concern about Amazon’s guidance for roughly $200 billion in 2026 CapEx (to scale AI, custom silicon, robotics and data centers) continues to weigh on the multiple and short-term sentiment. CapEx and losing streak

AI spending jitters and CapEx guidance — investor concern about Amazon’s guidance for roughly $200 billion in 2026 CapEx (to scale AI, custom silicon, robotics and data centers) continues to weigh on the multiple and short-term sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Fund/hedge adjustments and selloff narrative — several funds (Third Point, Appaloosa, others) trimmed Amazon positions amid a broader tech rotation; the stock has been through an extended selling streak that magnified volatility. Third Point trims Amazon

Fund/hedge adjustments and selloff narrative — several funds (Third Point, Appaloosa, others) trimmed Amazon positions amid a broader tech rotation; the stock has been through an extended selling streak that magnified volatility. Negative Sentiment: Operational R&D setback — Amazon halted its “Blue Jay” warehouse robot project after only months, a signal that some tech/automation bets may not pay off quickly and that R&D execution risk remains. Blue Jay project halted

Operational R&D setback — Amazon halted its “Blue Jay” warehouse robot project after only months, a signal that some tech/automation bets may not pay off quickly and that R&D execution risk remains. Neutral Sentiment: Insider sale disclosure — CEO Douglas Herrington sold a small block of shares (4,784) recently; the trade is material for disclosure but small relative to total insider holdings. SEC Form 4

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

