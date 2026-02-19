Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $40.20 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 165,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,968 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.0% of Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $40,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 516,559,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,033,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733,278 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,954,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,524,841,000 after buying an additional 4,008,374 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,615,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,857,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224,497 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $21,944,208,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,151,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,780,875,000 after acquiring an additional 503,306 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkshire Hathaway kept its Alphabet stake while cutting Amazon — a high-profile endorsement of Alphabet's cloud/AI strategy that investors view as a vote of confidence.

Strategic demand signal: India's Adani Group plans a massive AI data-center investment with Google and others, implying future hyperscaler cloud demand in a large growth market.

Product roadmap: Google I/O set for May (expectations for AI glasses and other AI-driven consumer launches) provides a visible catalyst for new product monetization.

Operational/ESG tailwind: a long-term geothermal PPA will supply Google's Nevada operations, supporting data-center resilience and sustainability goals.

Waymo oversight: Waymo defended its use of remote-assistance workers to Congress, which clarifies operations but leaves regulatory attention intact.

Product refresh: Google introduced the $499 Pixel 10a with AI features — positive for device ecosystem but modest near-term revenue impact versus cloud/ads.

Insider activity: Director John Hennessy sold 600 shares (small dollar amount relative to market cap) — noted by the market but not a material red flag.

High-profile trimming: Terry Smith (Fundsmith) reportedly cut about half of his Alphabet position — a headline that can create short-term selling pressure or signal rotation.

Macro/strategy risk: Analysts and coverage flag near-term pullback due to Alphabet's elevated AI/compute CapEx and broader megacap rotation; some pieces call the stock in correction territory.

Service reliability: a recent YouTube outage (tens of thousands affected) briefly tests trust in Google's consumer platforms and could draw short-term media attention.

In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $35,060,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.30, for a total transaction of $10,637,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,211,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,945,705.60. This represents a 1.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,032,408 shares of company stock worth $94,926,707. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $303.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $320.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $349.00. The company has a market cap of $3.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial set a $385.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. New Street Research raised their price target on Alphabet from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, President Capital boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $323.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.10.

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

