Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Stock Holdings Lifted by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,868,824 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,924 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 4.0% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $447,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 37.9% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $34,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,307 shares in the company, valued at $6,224,380. The trade was a 0.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.18, for a total transaction of $10,893,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,179,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,481,906.96. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,032,408 shares of company stock valued at $94,926,707. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $303.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $3.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $320.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.29. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $349.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Alphabet from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group set a $348.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, CICC Research lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $240.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $363.10.

Berkshire Hathaway kept its Alphabet stake while cutting Amazon — a high-profile endorsement of Alphabet's cloud/AI strategy that investors view as a vote of confidence. Read More.

Strategic demand signal: India's Adani Group plans a massive AI data-center investment with Google and others, implying future hyperscaler cloud demand in a large growth market. Read More.

Product roadmap: Google I/O set for May (expectations for AI glasses and other AI-driven consumer launches) provides a visible catalyst for new product monetization. Read More.

Operational/ESG tailwind: a long-term geothermal PPA will supply Google's Nevada operations, supporting data-center resilience and sustainability goals. Read More.

Waymo oversight: Waymo defended its use of remote-assistance workers to Congress, which clarifies operations but leaves regulatory attention intact. Read More.

Product refresh: Google introduced the $499 Pixel 10a with AI features — positive for device ecosystem but modest near-term revenue impact versus cloud/ads. Read More.

Insider activity: Director John Hennessy sold 600 shares (small dollar amount relative to market cap) — noted by the market but not a material red flag. Read More.

High-profile trimming: Terry Smith (Fundsmith) reportedly cut about half of his Alphabet position — a headline that can create short-term selling pressure or signal rotation. Read More.

Macro/strategy risk: Analysts and coverage flag near-term pullback due to Alphabet's elevated AI/compute CapEx and broader megacap rotation; some pieces call the stock in correction territory. Read More.

Service reliability: a recent YouTube outage (tens of thousands affected) briefly tests trust in Google's consumer platforms and could draw short-term media attention. Read More.

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

