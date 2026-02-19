Paragon Advisors LLC Has $6.08 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Paragon Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,709 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,555 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.6% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% during the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $300.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $320.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group set a $311.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.30.

Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Large potential cloud revenue tail — analysis shows Anthropic expects to pay cloud partners at least $80 billion through 2029, a meaningful demand signal for AWS infrastructure and a long-term revenue stream for Amazon. Anthropic to pay cloud partners $80B

Large potential cloud revenue tail — analysis shows Anthropic expects to pay cloud partners at least $80 billion through 2029, a meaningful demand signal for AWS infrastructure and a long-term revenue stream for Amazon. Positive Sentiment: Investor endorsements and bullish analysis on AI upside — some prominent value investors (e.g., Baupost’s Seth Klarman) have added to Amazon positions and several analysts argue AWS + retail AI monetization are underappreciated, supporting upside expectations for AMZN. Klarman piling into Amazon

Investor endorsements and bullish analysis on AI upside — some prominent value investors (e.g., Baupost’s Seth Klarman) have added to Amazon positions and several analysts argue AWS + retail AI monetization are underappreciated, supporting upside expectations for AMZN. Neutral Sentiment: New product/market initiatives — Amazon is reported to be working on an AI content marketplace for publishers (AWS-led) and planning additional big-box retail locations near Chicago; both expand addressable markets but are early-stage for material near-term earnings impact. AI content marketplace Big-box store plan

New product/market initiatives — Amazon is reported to be working on an AI content marketplace for publishers (AWS-led) and planning additional big-box retail locations near Chicago; both expand addressable markets but are early-stage for material near-term earnings impact. Negative Sentiment: Major shareholder selling: Berkshire Hathaway sharply reduced its AMZN stake (≈77% cut), a headline that has pressured sentiment and fed fear around Amazon’s capital allocation/valuation. Berkshire cuts Amazon stake

Major shareholder selling: Berkshire Hathaway sharply reduced its AMZN stake (≈77% cut), a headline that has pressured sentiment and fed fear around Amazon’s capital allocation/valuation. Negative Sentiment: AI spending jitters and CapEx guidance — investor concern about Amazon’s guidance for roughly $200 billion in 2026 CapEx (to scale AI, custom silicon, robotics and data centers) continues to weigh on the multiple and short-term sentiment. CapEx and losing streak

AI spending jitters and CapEx guidance — investor concern about Amazon’s guidance for roughly $200 billion in 2026 CapEx (to scale AI, custom silicon, robotics and data centers) continues to weigh on the multiple and short-term sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Fund/hedge adjustments and selloff narrative — several funds (Third Point, Appaloosa, others) trimmed Amazon positions amid a broader tech rotation; the stock has been through an extended selling streak that magnified volatility. Third Point trims Amazon

Fund/hedge adjustments and selloff narrative — several funds (Third Point, Appaloosa, others) trimmed Amazon positions amid a broader tech rotation; the stock has been through an extended selling streak that magnified volatility. Negative Sentiment: Operational R&D setback — Amazon halted its “Blue Jay” warehouse robot project after only months, a signal that some tech/automation bets may not pay off quickly and that R&D execution risk remains. Blue Jay project halted

Operational R&D setback — Amazon halted its “Blue Jay” warehouse robot project after only months, a signal that some tech/automation bets may not pay off quickly and that R&D execution risk remains. Neutral Sentiment: Insider sale disclosure — CEO Douglas Herrington sold a small block of shares (4,784) recently; the trade is material for disclosure but small relative to total insider holdings. SEC Form 4

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $204.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $229.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total transaction of $3,853,879.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 6,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,613.70. This represents a 73.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total transaction of $4,311,031.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,208,310 shares in the company, valued at $479,070,771.40. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 45,924 shares of company stock valued at $9,904,963 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.