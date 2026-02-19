Savant Capital LLC Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,929 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $42,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 12.9% in the third quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 147,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,917,000 after buying an additional 12,892 shares during the period. Fearless Solutions LLC dba Best Invest lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fearless Solutions LLC dba Best Invest now owns 10,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $34,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,224,380. The trade was a 0.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.73, for a total transaction of $184,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,325,999.52. This trade represents a 2.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 2,032,408 shares of company stock valued at $94,926,707 over the last three months. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.4%

Alphabet stock opened at $303.33 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $349.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $320.40 and its 200-day moving average is $277.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $3.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. New Street Research lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $225.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. CICC Research lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $240.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp set a $370.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GOOGL

Trending Headlines about Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Berkshire Hathaway kept its Alphabet stake while cutting Amazon — a high-profile endorsement of Alphabet’s cloud/AI strategy that investors view as a vote of confidence. Read More.

Berkshire Hathaway kept its Alphabet stake while cutting Amazon — a high-profile endorsement of Alphabet’s cloud/AI strategy that investors view as a vote of confidence. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Strategic demand signal: India’s Adani Group plans a massive AI data-center investment with Google and others, implying future hyperscaler cloud demand in a large growth market. Read More.

Strategic demand signal: India’s Adani Group plans a massive AI data-center investment with Google and others, implying future hyperscaler cloud demand in a large growth market. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Product roadmap: Google I/O set for May (expectations for AI glasses and other AI-driven consumer launches) provides a visible catalyst for new product monetization. Read More.

Product roadmap: Google I/O set for May (expectations for AI glasses and other AI-driven consumer launches) provides a visible catalyst for new product monetization. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Operational/ESG tailwind: a long-term geothermal PPA will supply Google’s Nevada operations, supporting data-center resilience and sustainability goals. Read More.

Operational/ESG tailwind: a long-term geothermal PPA will supply Google’s Nevada operations, supporting data-center resilience and sustainability goals. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Waymo oversight: Waymo defended its use of remote-assistance workers to Congress, which clarifies operations but leaves regulatory attention intact. Read More.

Waymo oversight: Waymo defended its use of remote-assistance workers to Congress, which clarifies operations but leaves regulatory attention intact. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Product refresh: Google introduced the $499 Pixel 10a with AI features — positive for device ecosystem but modest near-term revenue impact versus cloud/ads. Read More.

Product refresh: Google introduced the $499 Pixel 10a with AI features — positive for device ecosystem but modest near-term revenue impact versus cloud/ads. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Insider activity: Director John Hennessy sold 600 shares (small dollar amount relative to market cap) — noted by the market but not a material red flag. Read More.

Insider activity: Director John Hennessy sold 600 shares (small dollar amount relative to market cap) — noted by the market but not a material red flag. Read More. Negative Sentiment: High-profile trimming: Terry Smith (Fundsmith) reportedly cut about half of his Alphabet position — a headline that can create short-term selling pressure or signal rotation. Read More.

High-profile trimming: Terry Smith (Fundsmith) reportedly cut about half of his Alphabet position — a headline that can create short-term selling pressure or signal rotation. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Macro/strategy risk: Analysts and coverage flag near-term pullback due to Alphabet’s elevated AI/compute CapEx and broader megacap rotation; some pieces call the stock in correction territory. Read More.

Macro/strategy risk: Analysts and coverage flag near-term pullback due to Alphabet’s elevated AI/compute CapEx and broader megacap rotation; some pieces call the stock in correction territory. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Service reliability: a recent YouTube outage (tens of thousands affected) briefly tests trust in Google’s consumer platforms and could draw short-term media attention. Read More.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

