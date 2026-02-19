Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stake Boosted by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,887 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 4.4% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $27,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $11,102,000. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 63.9% in the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,140,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $250,213,000 after purchasing an additional 86,978 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,232,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Wealth Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total transaction of $3,853,879.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,613.70. The trade was a 73.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $949,002.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 512,109 shares in the company, valued at $101,587,062.33. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 45,924 shares of company stock valued at $9,904,963 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Large potential cloud revenue tail — analysis shows Anthropic expects to pay cloud partners at least $80 billion through 2029, a meaningful demand signal for AWS infrastructure and a long-term revenue stream for Amazon. Anthropic to pay cloud partners $80B

Positive Sentiment: Investor endorsements and bullish analysis on AI upside — some prominent value investors (e.g., Baupost's Seth Klarman) have added to Amazon positions and several analysts argue AWS + retail AI monetization are underappreciated, supporting upside expectations for AMZN. Klarman piling into Amazon

Neutral Sentiment: New product/market initiatives — Amazon is reported to be working on an AI content marketplace for publishers (AWS-led) and planning additional big-box retail locations near Chicago; both expand addressable markets but are early-stage for material near-term earnings impact. AI content marketplace Big-box store plan

Negative Sentiment: Major shareholder selling: Berkshire Hathaway sharply reduced its AMZN stake (≈77% cut), a headline that has pressured sentiment and fed fear around Amazon's capital allocation/valuation. Berkshire cuts Amazon stake

Negative Sentiment: AI spending jitters and CapEx guidance — investor concern about Amazon's guidance for roughly $200 billion in 2026 CapEx (to scale AI, custom silicon, robotics and data centers) continues to weigh on the multiple and short-term sentiment. CapEx and losing streak

Negative Sentiment: Fund/hedge adjustments and selloff narrative — several funds (Third Point, Appaloosa, others) trimmed Amazon positions amid a broader tech rotation; the stock has been through an extended selling streak that magnified volatility. Third Point trims Amazon

Negative Sentiment: Operational R&D setback — Amazon halted its "Blue Jay" warehouse robot project after only months, a signal that some tech/automation bets may not pay off quickly and that R&D execution risk remains. Blue Jay project halted

Neutral Sentiment: Insider sale disclosure — CEO Douglas Herrington sold a small block of shares (4,784) recently; the trade is material for disclosure but small relative to total insider holdings. SEC Form 4

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CICC Research lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $230.00 price objective on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Mizuho lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $303.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.30.

Amazon.com stock opened at $204.79 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $258.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

