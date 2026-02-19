Traders Purchase Large Volume of Caesars Entertainment Call Options (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 19,839 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 49% compared to the typical daily volume of 13,314 call options.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CZR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Monday, December 1st. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Macquarie Infrastructure dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CZR

Key Caesars Entertainment News

Positive Sentiment: Record digital performance and portfolio investments — Management flagged continued digital momentum and portfolio investments that should shape 2025 results; the digital segment delivered a record quarter, supporting revenue growth and longer‑term margin leverage. CZR Q4 Deep Dive

Record digital performance and portfolio investments — Management flagged continued digital momentum and portfolio investments that should shape 2025 results; the digital segment delivered a record quarter, supporting revenue growth and longer‑term margin leverage. Positive Sentiment: Revenue beat and solid top-line growth — GAAP net revenues were ~$2.9B (up ~4.2% y/y), slightly above consensus, which supports the case that operations (especially non‑gaming/digital) are improving. Press Release

Revenue beat and solid top-line growth — GAAP net revenues were ~$2.9B (up ~4.2% y/y), slightly above consensus, which supports the case that operations (especially non‑gaming/digital) are improving. Positive Sentiment: Bullish options flow and investor interest — Unusual call buying was reported around the print, indicating some traders are positioning for an upside re‑rating or near‑term rallies. (Market options activity reported 49% above typical call volume.)

Bullish options flow and investor interest — Unusual call buying was reported around the print, indicating some traders are positioning for an upside re‑rating or near‑term rallies. (Market options activity reported 49% above typical call volume.) Neutral Sentiment: Analysts cut price targets but kept constructive ratings — Multiple firms (JPMorgan, Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Stifel, Truist, Citizens JMP) trimmed targets modestly but largely maintained buy/overweight ratings, signaling confidence in longer‑term upside despite the quarter’s noise. Analyst Notes (Benzinga) Deutsche Bank

Analysts cut price targets but kept constructive ratings — Multiple firms (JPMorgan, Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Stifel, Truist, Citizens JMP) trimmed targets modestly but largely maintained buy/overweight ratings, signaling confidence in longer‑term upside despite the quarter’s noise. Negative Sentiment: Large EPS miss and GAAP net loss — Reported EPS was -$1.23 vs. the consensus near -$0.18, and GAAP net loss (~$250M). Management says the swing versus prior year was mainly due to large gains on asset sales in the comparable quarter. The EPS miss is the primary near‑term negative catalyst. Earnings Deck / Press Release

Large EPS miss and GAAP net loss — Reported EPS was -$1.23 vs. the consensus near -$0.18, and GAAP net loss (~$250M). Management says the swing versus prior year was mainly due to large gains on asset sales in the comparable quarter. The EPS miss is the primary near‑term negative catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Share weakness and 52‑week low headlines — Some outlets noted the EPS miss pushed the stock to a new 52‑week low intraday, adding volatility and downside pressure for investors focused on near‑term earnings. 52‑Week Low Report

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Here are the key news stories impacting Caesars Entertainment this week:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 246,899,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,938,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,500,000 after buying an additional 4,937,998 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,141,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910,430 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 29.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,193,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716,148 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,050,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,492,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 13.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $21.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81, a PEG ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 2.03. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $39.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.76%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment Corporation is a leading integrated gaming and hospitality company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company owns and operates a global portfolio of resorts, casinos, and entertainment venues designed to deliver comprehensive hospitality experiences. Its business activities span hotel accommodations, gaming operations, food and beverage services, live events, and convention services, with a focus on delivering luxury and entertainment to both leisure and business travelers.

The company traces its lineage to the founding of Harrah’s by William F.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.