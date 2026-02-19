PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,231 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $9,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COIN. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 24.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,202 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $2,804,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 11,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total value of $2,943,081.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 75,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,663,151.98. This trade represents a 13.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 364,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.95, for a total value of $56,494,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 402,165 shares in the company, valued at $62,315,466.75. The trade was a 47.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 574,395 shares of company stock worth $110,451,160 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $164.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 3.70. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.36 and a 52 week high of $444.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.84 and a 200 day moving average of $280.18.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 17.55%.The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $505.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. China Renaissance dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $479.30 to $301.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $421.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $310.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.82.

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase’s product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

