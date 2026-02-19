Aberdeen Group plc Grows Stock Position in Masco Corporation $MAS

Aberdeen Group plc grew its stake in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,841 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 64,800 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc owned 0.11% of Masco worth $16,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 114.5% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in Masco during the second quarter valued at $37,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $76.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Masco Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $79.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.39.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Masco had a return on equity of 856.70% and a net margin of 10.71%.The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Masco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

Masco announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAS. Argus dropped their target price on Masco from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Masco from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Masco in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Masco from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.94.

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door‐bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company’s product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

