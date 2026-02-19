Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,146,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683,756 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.97% of Church & Dwight worth $2,729,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 935.5% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 58.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CHD. Wells Fargo & Company set a $110.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Argus decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Janet S. Vergis sold 12,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $1,308,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,727,302. This represents a 43.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CHD opened at $102.70 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.33 and a 1 year high of $116.46. The stock has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.23.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 11.88%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.920-0.920 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.3075 dividend. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 40.73%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company’s portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

