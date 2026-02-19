Teradyne, Inc. $TER Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,417,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444,940 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 13.68% of Teradyne worth $2,947,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TER. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 546.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 98,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after purchasing an additional 83,055 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Teradyne by 291.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 18,612 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 9.2% in the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 91,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,542,000 after buying an additional 7,648 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $895,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after buying an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $314.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a PE ratio of 90.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.83. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.77 and a 12-month high of $327.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.11 and a 200 day moving average of $175.93.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.44 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Teradyne has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.890-2.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $223,051.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 93,409 shares in the company, valued at $18,804,165.79. The trade was a 1.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TER shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $305.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $215.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.24.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company’s product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

