JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $381.99 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,174,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531,185 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.59% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $381,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 19,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 35.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 79,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $26.80 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $25.83 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.79.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

