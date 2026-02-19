Apple Inc. $AAPL Stock Position Lessened by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 805,194 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 24,650 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 16.3% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Apple were worth $205,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. boosted its holdings in Apple by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 3,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 4.6% during the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 397,834 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,301,000 after buying an additional 8,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 48.4% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,426,605 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $363,256,000 after buying an additional 465,393 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $264.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $288.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The firm had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 13.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Phillip Securities raised Apple from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price (up from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $276.47 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.13.

About Apple

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

