Carmel Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,379 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Carmel Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,485 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.0% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 16.6% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,455,987 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $370,738,000 after acquiring an additional 207,268 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Apple by 2.7% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 15,429 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 37.7% in the third quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 56,891 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,486,000 after purchasing an additional 15,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SAM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.1% in the third quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 21,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Apple News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Reports that Apple is accelerating development of three AI wearables (smart glasses, an AI pendant and camera-equipped AirPods) are being priced as a new growth path beyond the iPhone — a potential high‑margin ecosystem extension that traders rewarded. Apple is reportedly cooking up a trio of AI wearables
- Positive Sentiment: Street bullishness remains: Wedbush and other bullish analysts reiterated high price targets (e.g., $350), and commentators argue Apple’s measured AI approach could unlock substantial value — supporting upside sentiment despite recent volatility. Dan Ives Says Apple’s AI Alone Could Be Worth $1.5 Trillion
- Positive Sentiment: Upcoming March 4 product event and strong Q1 results (record revenue / iPhone strength) give investors a near-term catalyst and sentiment support ahead of new-device reveals. Apple Gears Up For ‘Special Experience’ Event On March 4: Here’s What To Expect
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro/positioning notes — Apple’s correlation with the Nasdaq has fallen to multi‑decade lows, which can make it a relative “safe-haven” inside big tech but also means different performance drivers than pure AI plays. Apple’s AI Strategy Offers Alternative for Investors
- Neutral Sentiment: Product extensions (Apple Pay installments; car keys expanding to Toyota) are incremental service/UX positives but unlikely to move the needle alone. Apple Set to Bring Car Keys Function to Toyota Vehicles
- Negative Sentiment: Berkshire Hathaway trimmed its Apple stake in the latest 13F — continuing a multi‑quarter pattern of selling. Large‑holder trimming, even if incremental, can pressure sentiment and headline-driven flows. Berkshire & AI Hyperscalers: Buffett Holds GOOGL, Dumps AMZN
- Negative Sentiment: Investor anxiety about delayed Siri upgrades, reported regulatory scrutiny and recent insider selling have driven part of the recent pullback — these are the main negative narratives investors cite when selling into volatility. Apple’s $2.84 Earnings Beat Can’t Overcome Siri Delay Concerns
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Apple
Apple Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $264.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $288.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $265.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.97.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The business had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 13.15%.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.
Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Apple
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.