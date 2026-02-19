Carmel Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,379 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Carmel Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,485 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.0% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 16.6% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,455,987 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $370,738,000 after acquiring an additional 207,268 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Apple by 2.7% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 15,429 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 37.7% in the third quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 56,891 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,486,000 after purchasing an additional 15,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SAM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.1% in the third quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 21,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $325.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Phillip Securities raised shares of Apple from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 1st. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.13.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $264.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $288.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $265.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.97.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The business had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 13.15%.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

