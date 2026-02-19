Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 46,159 Shares of NiSource, Inc $NI

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,375,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,159 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.86% of NiSource worth $2,657,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NI. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in NiSource by 60.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 11,452 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of NiSource by 41.6% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 39,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 11,671 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 179.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 60,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 38,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the second quarter worth about $976,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $50.00 price objective on NiSource in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NiSource in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NiSource news, EVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $345,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,983.11. This represents a 16.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NiSource Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of NI opened at $45.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.70. The company has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. NiSource, Inc has a twelve month low of $35.64 and a twelve month high of $47.05.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 8.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NiSource’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc (NYSE: NI) is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana, that primarily owns and operates regulated local gas and electric utilities in the United States. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers and provides the associated distribution and transmission services that keep local energy systems functioning.

The company’s core activities include natural gas distribution, electric transmission and distribution, system operations, maintenance and emergency response.

