PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 15,027 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,858,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,027 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $696,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Tradewinds LLC. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2,134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 45,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 43,080 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 31.3% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 354,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,345,000 after purchasing an additional 84,553 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 170,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 157,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,272,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.90.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $303.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $350.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.77%.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.55, for a total transaction of $314,001.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 9,916 shares in the company, valued at $3,337,229.80. The trade was a 8.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.18, for a total value of $10,893,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,179,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,481,906.96. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,032,408 shares of company stock worth $94,926,707. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

