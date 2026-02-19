STERIS plc $STE Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of STERIS worth $13,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in STERIS during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of STERIS by 416.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

In other STERIS news, VP Julia Madsen sold 5,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $1,312,096.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,020. This trade represents a 31.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.20.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $249.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $256.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.93. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $204.90 and a 1 year high of $269.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.03.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 12.15%.During the same period last year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. STERIS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.15%.

STERIS Corporation (NYSE: STE) is a global provider of infection prevention, contamination control and procedural products and services for the healthcare, life sciences, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. The company develops, manufactures and supports a broad portfolio of equipment and consumables designed to reduce risk of infection, maintain sterile environments and support critical clinical and manufacturing procedures.

Its offerings include sterilization and decontamination systems, instrument washers and washers-disinfectors, endoscope reprocessing solutions, surgical equipment and procedural disposables, and contamination-control products for cleanrooms and laboratories.

