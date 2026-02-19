Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,734,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510,633 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.30% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $2,884,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at $1,012,065,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,000,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,268,325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454,810 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 281.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,431,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $430,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005,942 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,611,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $921,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765,424 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,543,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,549,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559,104 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on CP shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $90.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $93.00 price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $83.84 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $66.49 and a 1 year high of $85.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.58. The company has a market cap of $75.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 27.49%.Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC’s core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.