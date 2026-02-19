Caprock Group LLC Purchases New Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 84,072 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,105,000. Meta Platforms makes up 1.5% of Caprock Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 42.6% during the second quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 67 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on META. Wedbush raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $880.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Citizens Jmp restated an “outperform” rating and set a $900.00 price target (up from $750.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, November 24th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $844.29.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $643.22 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $656.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $691.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $479.80 and a 1-year high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.16 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $59.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.33 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 30.08%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.18, for a total value of $402,044.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 2,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,467.56. This represents a 17.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 6,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.77, for a total transaction of $4,106,043.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 73,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,924,570.42. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 20,158 shares of company stock valued at $12,992,197 in the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META), formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta’s core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

