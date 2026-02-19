JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF $JTEK

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,924,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202,694 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 12.21% of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF worth $360,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 1,810.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF during the third quarter worth about $149,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Stock Performance

JTEK stock opened at $84.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 1.68. JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $97.86.

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (JTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that identifies US equities that are perceived as leaders in technology and technology-enabled industries such as engineering & construction, entertainment, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, REITs, and energy-alternate sources. JTEK was launched on Oct 4, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

