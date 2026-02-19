KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,647 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 22,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KKR opened at $103.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $92.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.83. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $86.15 and a one year high of $153.87.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 11.97%.The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. KKR & Co. Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KKR. Weiss Ratings upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $176.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $159.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.57.

In related news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 43,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,514,428.80. Following the purchase, the director owned 45,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,679,583.30. This represents a 2,733.46% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy R. Barakett bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.93 per share, for a total transaction of $5,246,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 235,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,658,550. This trade represents a 27.03% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased 343,872 shares of company stock worth $35,367,179 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

