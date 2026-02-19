JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 247,642 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,210,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,642 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.21% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $395,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 531,232 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3,235,614.3% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 453,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,333,000 after purchasing an additional 452,986 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at $62,748,000. Allianz SE purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at $55,524,000. Finally, Soros Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,541,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 1.2%

NASDAQ SMH opened at $412.55 on Thursday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $170.11 and a 52 week high of $420.60. The company has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $385.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.55.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.1047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 31.0%.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.