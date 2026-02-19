PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 8,768 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF $KRE

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $11,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KRE. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,756,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 44,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,764,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $71.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.90. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $47.06 and a one year high of $74.08.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

