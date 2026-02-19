Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 252,043 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,669,949 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 252,043 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.11% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $3,481,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,829 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,947 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $248.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Zacks Research cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. TD Securities set a $251.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $198.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.91.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

AEM stock opened at $220.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.78. The stock has a market cap of $110.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.63. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $92.11 and a one year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The mining company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 37.47% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.02%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.