Synchrony Financial $SYF Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,000,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,487,951 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 13.05% of Synchrony Financial worth $3,339,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYF. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 15.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. United Community Bank grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 4,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 54.9% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 5,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Curtis Howse sold 52,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total transaction of $3,800,849.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 94,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,812,254.72. This trade represents a 35.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total value of $289,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 32,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,350.08. This trade represents a 10.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $72.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.92. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $40.54 and a 1 year high of $88.77. The firm has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 15.72%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.100-9.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SYF. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.11.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants’ checkout experiences.

