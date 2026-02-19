Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 1,133,638 Shares of DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,456,043 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133,638 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.68% of DexCom worth $3,327,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 257.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 5.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,218 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in DexCom by 84.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,239 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. Robert W. Baird set a $87.00 price objective on DexCom in a report on Friday, February 13th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on DexCom from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Argus reduced their target price on DexCom from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on DexCom from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.18.

DexCom stock opened at $72.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.35. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.11 and a 12-month high of $91.87.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 17.94%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company’s offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

