Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Baxter International (BAX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Baxter International (NYSE: BAX) in the last few weeks:
- 2/13/2026 – Baxter International had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $21.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/13/2026 – Baxter International had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $21.00 to $19.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/13/2026 – Baxter International had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/7/2026 – Baxter International was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/21/2026 – Baxter International had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 1/20/2026 – Baxter International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
- 1/17/2026 – Baxter International was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/9/2026 – Baxter International had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $22.00 to $23.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/9/2026 – Baxter International had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $36.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/5/2026 – Baxter International had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore Inc from $24.00 to $23.00.
Baxter International Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.16%.
In the renal care segment, Baxter provides hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis systems, water treatment equipment and related disposables, including dialyzers, bloodlines and catheters.
