Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Baxter International (BAX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Baxter International (NYSE: BAX) in the last few weeks:

2/13/2026 – Baxter International had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $21.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/13/2026 – Baxter International had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $21.00 to $19.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/13/2026 – Baxter International had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2026 – Baxter International was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/21/2026 – Baxter International had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/20/2026 – Baxter International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/17/2026 – Baxter International was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/9/2026 – Baxter International had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $22.00 to $23.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/9/2026 – Baxter International had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $36.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2026 – Baxter International had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore Inc from $24.00 to $23.00.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.16%.

Baxter International Inc is a global healthcare company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products, pharmaceutical therapies and biotechnology-based solutions. The company’s primary business activities are organized around renal care, medication delivery, acute therapies, pharmacy automation, surgical care and biotechnology. Baxter’s offerings are designed to support patient care in hospitals, dialysis centers, nursing homes and other healthcare facilities worldwide.

In the renal care segment, Baxter provides hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis systems, water treatment equipment and related disposables, including dialyzers, bloodlines and catheters.

