Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 1,161,708 Shares of Eversource Energy $ES

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,814,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161,708 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.61% of Eversource Energy worth $3,330,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ES. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.90.

ES stock opened at $71.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.77. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $75.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.76 and a 200-day moving average of $68.60.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 12.49%.The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-4.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.86%.

Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company’s core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

