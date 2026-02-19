Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Sells 8,346 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lowered its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,346 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,719,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,371,245,000 after acquiring an additional 582,069 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,565,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,251,000 after purchasing an additional 943,660 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000,000 after buying an additional 37,519 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,345,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,698,000 after buying an additional 779,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,297,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,230,000 after buying an additional 293,603 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on BAH shares. Bank of America downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $122.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.25.

Shares of BAH opened at $78.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.33. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $76.26 and a fifty-two week high of $130.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.63 and a 200 day moving average of $94.19.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.51. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 76.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.07%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a publicly traded management and technology consulting firm headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company provides a wide range of professional services and solutions in strategy, analytics, digital transformation, engineering and cyber security. Its expertise spans from supporting federal civilian agencies to defense, intelligence and homeland security organizations, as well as select commercial industries.

Key offerings include data analytics and artificial intelligence applications, software development and modernization, systems integration, and cyber risk management.

