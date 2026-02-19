Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 30,165 Shares of PTC Inc. $PTC

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,718,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,165 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.29% of PTC worth $2,988,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in PTC by 5.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 15,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc grew its position in PTC by 10.6% in the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 111,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,639,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $155.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.71. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $133.38 and a one year high of $219.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $685.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.44 million. PTC had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 28.86%.PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. PTC has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.540 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

PTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on PTC from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded PTC from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of PTC from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.08.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 240 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.10, for a total value of $38,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,221 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,803.10. The trade was a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristian Talvitie sold 50,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.14, for a total transaction of $8,707,383.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,512.04. The trade was a 80.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 61,517 shares of company stock valued at $10,662,740 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC) is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

