JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 490,193 Shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF $BINC

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,296,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490,193 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 4.37% of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF worth $601,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Flexible Income Active ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,149,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,740,000 after buying an additional 90,210 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 185,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,878,000 after purchasing an additional 38,286 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 4,543.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 37,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 36,442 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 410,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,858,000 after buying an additional 31,383 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 163,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,672,000 after acquiring an additional 28,631 shares during the period.

iShares Flexible Income Active ETF Stock Performance

iShares Flexible Income Active ETF stock opened at $53.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.05. iShares Flexible Income Active ETF has a 52-week low of $50.84 and a 52-week high of $53.51.

iShares Flexible Income Active ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation. BINC was launched on May 19, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Flexible Income Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Flexible Income Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.