American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:DCH) versus Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Financial Survey

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:DCH – Get Free Report) and Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.4% of American Axle & Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.3% of Garrett Motion shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of American Axle & Manufacturing shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Garrett Motion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares American Axle & Manufacturing and Garrett Motion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Axle & Manufacturing -0.34% 10.00% 1.17% Garrett Motion 8.12% -38.75% 12.39%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Axle & Manufacturing 1 1 3 0 2.40 Garrett Motion 0 2 4 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for American Axle & Manufacturing and Garrett Motion, as reported by MarketBeat.

American Axle & Manufacturing presently has a consensus target price of $12.45, indicating a potential upside of 77.10%. Garrett Motion has a consensus target price of $18.80, indicating a potential downside of 2.44%. Given American Axle & Manufacturing’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe American Axle & Manufacturing is more favorable than Garrett Motion.

Risk and Volatility

American Axle & Manufacturing has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Garrett Motion has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Axle & Manufacturing and Garrett Motion”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Axle & Manufacturing $5.84 billion 0.14 -$19.70 million ($0.18) -39.06 Garrett Motion $3.54 billion 1.06 $261.00 million $1.57 12.27

Garrett Motion has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Axle & Manufacturing. American Axle & Manufacturing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Garrett Motion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Garrett Motion beats American Axle & Manufacturing on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. is a leading supplier of driveline and drivetrain systems, modules and components for the light vehicle market world wide. It manufactures Driveline and Metal Forming technologies to support electric, hybrid and internal combustion vehicles. It’s the primary supplier of driveline components to its major customers include General Motors, Stellantis and Ford. It also sells various products to Ford & Stellantis from Metal Forming segment. It has the 2 operating segments. Driveline segment comprises front & rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric & hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, SUVs, crossover vehicles, passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Metal Forming segment comprises axle & transmission shafts, ring and pinion gears, differential gears & assemblies, connecting rods and variable valve timing products for OEM and Tier 1 automotive suppliers.

About Garrett Motion

(Get Free Report)

Garrett Motion Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications. In addition, it provides mechanical and electrical products for turbocharging and boosting internal combustion engines, as well as compressing air for fuel cell compressors, and compressing refrigerant for electric cooling compressors. The company offers its products in the aftermarket through distributors. Garrett Motion Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Rolle, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.