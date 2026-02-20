Elefante Mark B Purchases 5,985 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Elefante Mark B increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 86.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the quarter. Elefante Mark B’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $1,889,858,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,162,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708,208 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 35.9% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 19,034,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,736,736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032,728 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 28.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,182,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,978,000 after buying an additional 3,125,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,182,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,793,853,000 after buying an additional 2,786,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.95.

Shares of SCHW opened at $93.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $65.88 and a 12-month high of $107.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.47%.

In other news, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 11,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $1,236,303.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 449,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,985,397.30. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,595 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $792,766.10. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 348,344 shares of company stock valued at $36,259,555 over the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

