Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK Position Increased by BIT Capital GmbH

BIT Capital GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) by 2,704.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563,140 shares during the quarter. Rubrik comprises 1.6% of BIT Capital GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. BIT Capital GmbH’s holdings in Rubrik were worth $48,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rubrik by 73.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,022,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,106,000 after buying an additional 5,077,513 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rubrik in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,132,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Rubrik by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,462,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,941 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rubrik by 388.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,014 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rubrik by 101.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,437,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $1,083,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 474,959 shares in the company, valued at $25,728,529.03. The trade was a 4.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $608,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,084.95. This trade represents a 75.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 256,887 shares of company stock valued at $19,276,805 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RBRK opened at $54.14 on Friday. Rubrik, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.35 and a 1 year high of $103.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.77 and a beta of 0.31.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $350.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Rubrik has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.200–0.160 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at -0.120–0.100 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $118.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on Rubrik from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Rubrik from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.94.

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company’s platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

